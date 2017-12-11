Jagr (lower body) will miss Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tuesday will be Jagr's fourth straight omission from the lineup as he's dealt with what seems to be a nagging lower-body injury that has kept him out in different periods this season. Jagr will, however, return to practicing with the team Wednesday which could put him on track to play Thursday against San Jose. Expect another update from the Flames after Wednesday's practice.