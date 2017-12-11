Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Absence continues
Jagr (lower body) will miss Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Tuesday will be Jagr's fourth straight omission from the lineup as he's dealt with what seems to be a nagging lower-body injury that has kept him out in different periods this season. Jagr will, however, return to practicing with the team Wednesday which could put him on track to play Thursday against San Jose. Expect another update from the Flames after Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...