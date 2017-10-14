Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Assertive in loss
Jagr picked up a minor penalty and four empty shots in Friday's 6-0 home loss to the Senators.
The iconic winger was whistled for hooking Tom Pyatt in the second period and only Matthew Tkachuck had more shots among Calgary skaters with five, but fantasy managers who nabbed Jagr as a late-round speculative pick before he signed with the Flames and may have prompted owners to shout, "oh, I forgot about him!" will have to practice patience, as the 45-year-old has a minus-1 rating and remains in pursuit of his first point donning the new sweater.
