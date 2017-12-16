Jagr (lower body) will return to action for Saturday's home game against the Predators, according to Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

It's been a trying campaign for the 45-year-old winger, as he's been hampered by various lower-body ailments with just one goal surrounding six helpers on the season season ledger. However, he's managed to hold his own defensively, based on a plus-7 rating and with consideration to his switching in and out of a top-six role. Still, Jagr is one of the best players in NHL history, and he deserves fantasy consideration so long as he feels well enough to appear in games.