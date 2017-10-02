Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Contract announcement imminent
Jagr agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million with Calgary on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Much to everyone's delight, Jagr has finally found his next NHL home. The opportunity to play in a Canadian market for the first time likely had a big impact on the NHL's second all-time leading scorer's decision. Much like Jagr's previous stop in Florida, the Flames' roster has talented young forwards like Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Matthew Tkachuk who are sure to benefit from Jagr's tutelage. In 2016-17, Jagr tallied 16 goals and 46 points while playing all 82 games and Calgary will be hoping that the legend can provide a similar level of production for the coming season.
