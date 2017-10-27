Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Could return soon

Jagr (lower body) is "really close" according to coach Glen Gulutzan and could return to the lineup against Washington on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

While it is certainly encouraging news for fantasy owners, it does effectively rule Jagr out versus the Stars on Friday. The 45-year-old has notched just two helpers in five outings since joining Calgary, but with 765 career goals, has probably earned the benefit of the doubt that he will pick up his productivity soon.