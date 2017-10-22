Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Dealing with lower-body injury

Jagr did not return to the bench for the second period of Saturday's tilt against the Wild due to a lower-body ailment.

After missing the first three games while getting up to speed, Jagr has slowly started to gel with his new team, potting an assist in each of his previous two outings. Depending on the severity of the injury, the 45-year-old could be in doubt of taking over the all-time record for games played from Gordie Howe (1,767). The Flames should provide an update on Jagr's status prior to facing the Predators on Tuesday.