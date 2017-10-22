Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Dealing with lower-body injury
Jagr did not return to the bench for the second period of Saturday's tilt against the Wild due to a lower-body ailment.
After missing the first three games while getting up to speed, Jagr has slowly started to gel with his new team, potting an assist in each of his previous two outings. Depending on the severity of the injury, the 45-year-old could be in doubt of taking over the all-time record for games played from Gordie Howe (1,767). The Flames should provide an update on Jagr's status prior to facing the Predators on Tuesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...