Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Doesn't look ready to go Saturday
Jagr, who missed Opening Night with the Flames due to visa/immigration obstacles, likely will miss Saturday's home contest against the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
One of the most celebrated players in NHL history, Jagr signed a one-year deal with the Flames on Wednesday, but with the ageless wonder (OK, he's 45) evidently still not ready to rock, Curtis Lazar is slated to draw into the lineup alongside Kris Versteeg and Sam Bennett. This means Jagr's next chance to play will be Monday for a road contest against the Ducks.
