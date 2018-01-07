Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Expected to leave Calgary
Jagr (undisclosed) and his agent are working with the Flames on an exit plan, Elliotte Friedman of NHL Network reports.
It's tough to say for the living legend, but Jagr turns 46 years old Feb. 15, and his age may be catching up with him. Jagr has just one goal and six assists through 22 games this season. His inability to stay healthy is also part of the problem, as he's set to miss his 19th game of the season Saturday against the Ducks. It's possible that Jagr has played his last NHL game, but his agent has been given permission to speak with other NHL clubs. There is also interest from European leagues, which would allow him to suit up for the Czech Republic in the Olympics. Either way, Jagr will go down as one of the best to ever lace em' up.
