Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Game-time decision Thursday
Jagr (lower body) will be a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with the Sharks, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
Jagr's presence on the two-game road trip suggested he was near a return, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the veteran is being considered for Thursday's lineup. An official decision on his availability will likely surface closer to the opening faceoff.
