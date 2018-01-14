Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Heads to IR
Jagr (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.
This injured reserve stint is retroactive to Dec. 31, so he can be activated at any point. However, as a previous report shows, the Flames are looking for a mutually beneficial exit plan for Jagr, so it's unlikely he plays another game for them. It's been over a week since news broke that he'd be leaving Calgary, but there have been no rumbles since about where his next destination will be.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...