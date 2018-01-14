Jagr (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.

This injured reserve stint is retroactive to Dec. 31, so he can be activated at any point. However, as a previous report shows, the Flames are looking for a mutually beneficial exit plan for Jagr, so it's unlikely he plays another game for them. It's been over a week since news broke that he'd be leaving Calgary, but there have been no rumbles since about where his next destination will be.