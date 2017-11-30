Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Healthy again
Jagr (lower body) will suit up for Thursday's tilt against Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The 45-year-old's health is certainly something to continue monitoring, but the fact that he was able to return from this most recent injury after just a one-game absence is encouraging. Jagr still has an elite level of talent, but after starting the season with just six points in 14 games, it's difficult to justify utilizing one of the game's all-time greats except for in the deepest of fantasy formats.
