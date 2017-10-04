Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Inks one-year deal
Jagr officially signed a one-year contract with Calgary on Wednesday.
Calgary will give the five-time Art Ross winner a one-year contract worth $1 million for his services during the 2017-18 season. Jagr's leadership skills were likely a major factor in the signing, as the Flames look to develop their young forward core of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Matthew Tkachuk into perennial playoff contenders. However, Jagr will not appear in Calgary's opening night contest Wednesday due to immigration problems, and will look to take the ice Saturday against Winnipeg.
More News
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Status for Opening Night uncertain•
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Contract announcement imminent•
-
Jaromir Jagr: Could sign soon•
-
Jaromir Jagr: Won't play for Kladno•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Remains unsigned with season looming•
-
Panthers' Jaromir Jagr: Hasn't been receiving calls from teams•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...