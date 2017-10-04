Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Inks one-year deal

Jagr officially signed a one-year contract with Calgary on Wednesday.

Calgary will give the five-time Art Ross winner a one-year contract worth $1 million for his services during the 2017-18 season. Jagr's leadership skills were likely a major factor in the signing, as the Flames look to develop their young forward core of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Matthew Tkachuk into perennial playoff contenders. However, Jagr will not appear in Calgary's opening night contest Wednesday due to immigration problems, and will look to take the ice Saturday against Winnipeg.