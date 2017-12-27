Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Joining road trip
Jagr (lower body) is set to travel with the team on its two-game road trip, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Coach Glen Gulutzan didn't confirm whether Jagr will suit up either Thursday against San Jose or Friday versus Anaheim, but it's certainly an encouraging sign that he will join the team on the trip. The ageless wonder has played in just two of the Flames' previous nine contests due to his lingering lower-body malady. If the winger can get healthy, you should still be capable of chipping in offensive to the tune of 30-40 points.
