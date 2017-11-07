Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Looks to be game-time call
Jagr (lower body) is shaping up to be a game-time decision Tuesday night against the Canucks, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Evaluating Jagr's injury is understandably a bit tricky because he's no ordinary athlete; he's 45 years of age with 1,716 regular-season contests on his hockey odometer. It appears as though fantasy owners depending on the old man will have to wait for the Flames to take warmups and see if the celebrated Czech winger takes to the ice. If so, it's a good bet that he'll play.
