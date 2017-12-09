Jagr (lower body) wasn't on the ice for morning skate Saturday, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

One of the most recognizable names in hockey, Jagr's on track to miss his third straight game and the ninth since signing a one-year pact with the Flames on Oct. 11. However, there's still an outside chance that he takes warmups and attempts to play, but we advise that you prepare alternatives in case he doesn't suit up.