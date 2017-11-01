Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Not quite ready to return
Jagr (lower body) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the visiting Penguins, TSN.ca reports.
Flames coach Glen Gulutzan repeatedly told reporters that Jagr remains day-to-day, but the future Hall of Famer is technically listed on injured reserve. Fantasy owners should view the day-to-day label mostly in the context of how often the 45-year-old is being evaluated rather than taking it as any kind of official fantasy hockey designation. He's played in five games for Calgary thus far, notching two points with a pair of PIM and plus-1 rating.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...