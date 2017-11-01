Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Not quite ready to return

Jagr (lower body) won't suit up for Thursday's game against the visiting Penguins, TSN.ca reports.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan repeatedly told reporters that Jagr remains day-to-day, but the future Hall of Famer is technically listed on injured reserve. Fantasy owners should view the day-to-day label mostly in the context of how often the 45-year-old is being evaluated rather than taking it as any kind of official fantasy hockey designation. He's played in five games for Calgary thus far, notching two points with a pair of PIM and plus-1 rating.