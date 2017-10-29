Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Not ready for Sunday's contest

Jagr (lower body) won't be in the lineup to play Washington on Sunday.

Jagr was originally given a solid chance to suit up against the Caps, but after Sunday's practice he either wasn't given the necessary medical clearance or head coach Glen Gulutzan didn't feel the 45-year-old would be able to offer enough in his current state. Without Jagr in the lineup, 2012 first-round pick Mark Jankowski will play his third-consecutive game. While Jankowski has yet to record an NHL point, he has great size and playmaking ability that should eventually translate into production.

