Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Out with lower-body injury
Jagr will not be in action against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday due to a lower-body malady, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Jagr appears to be dealing with a persistent ailment that will sideline him for his eighth outing of the season. Considering he has just seven points in 17 games, it would seem likely this injury is affecting his performance, although at 45 years of age, the veteran may have finally lost a step. With the Flames heading into a back-to-back, it would seem Jagr might be in line to miss Thursday's clash with Montreal as well.
