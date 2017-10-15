Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Picks up first point with new team

Jagr assisted on a Johnny Gaudreau goal for his first point in a Flames uniform Saturday against Vancouver.

Jagr's age has been showing through his first three games with the Flames, but he still has the ability to put up some points. The 45-year-old only skated 11:57 in the victory, but he's skating on the first power-play unit and feathered a nice pass to Gaudreau that put the Flames up 4-1. Jagr may no longer be a fantasy asset, but he still has some services to offer in deeper formats.