Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Placed on waivers
Jagr was waived by the Flames on Sunday in order to pursue options in Europe, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Jagr and his agent have been working with the Flames for the last three weeks to find an exit scenario that would be mutually beneficial, and this was their best option. The 46-year-old winger has only suited up for 22 games this year -- missing 27 due to a variety of injuries -- and accrued just one goal and six assists in that span. It's clear that his rental value isn't as high as it was when he posted 46 points last campaign while not missing a game, and the sole purpose of being added to the waiver wire is to terminate Jagr's contract. In other words, it seems that the living legend's NHL career is over, so expect him to head to a European league and be eligible to represent the Czech Republic in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Barring a surprise comeback, Jagr finishes his NHL career with 766 goals and 1,921 points -- second on the all-time list -- in 1,733 games.
