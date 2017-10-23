Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Put on injured reserve
Jagr (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
After exiting against Minnesota on Saturday, Jagr's injury appears to be more serious than originally anticipated. The 45-year-old has only appeared in five games this season as a result of his late contract signing, but he'd picked up two points in his last two contests. While the severity of Jagr's injury hasn't been released by the team, the earliest he'll be able to return is Oct. 29 against Washington.
More News
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Picks up first point with new team•
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Assertive in loss•
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Will debut Wednesday•
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Won't play Monday•
-
Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Doesn't look ready to go Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...