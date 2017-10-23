Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Put on injured reserve

Jagr (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

After exiting against Minnesota on Saturday, Jagr's injury appears to be more serious than originally anticipated. The 45-year-old has only appeared in five games this season as a result of his late contract signing, but he'd picked up two points in his last two contests. While the severity of Jagr's injury hasn't been released by the team, the earliest he'll be able to return is Oct. 29 against Washington.