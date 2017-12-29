Jagr (lower body) participated in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.

Jagr will occupy a bottom-six role Thursday, skating with Troy Brouwer and Matt Stajan on the Flames' fourth line. The future hall-of-famer has notched one goal and seven points in 16 games this campaign.