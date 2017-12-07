Jagr (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game against Montreal, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The 45-year-old hockey legend will miss his second straight game with the ailment. In 17 games with the Flames, Jagr has amassed just seven points but owns a plus-7 rating. He will remain day-to-day leading up to Saturday's contest against the Canucks.

