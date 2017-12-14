Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Ruled out against Sharks
Jagr (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus San Jose.
Jagr will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his lingering lower-body malady. This season probably isn't panning out as the 45-year-old would have hoped as he has logged a mere 17 of a possible 31 games. As a result, the mullet-sporting veteran has tallied just seven points and could potentially register the lowest point total of his historic career -- his previous low having come in the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign when he garnered 35 points split between Dallas and Boston.
