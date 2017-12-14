Jagr (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus San Jose.

Jagr will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his lingering lower-body malady. This season probably isn't panning out as the 45-year-old would have hoped as he has logged a mere 17 of a possible 31 games. As a result, the mullet-sporting veteran has tallied just seven points and could potentially register the lowest point total of his historic career -- his previous low having come in the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign when he garnered 35 points split between Dallas and Boston.