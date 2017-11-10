Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Scores first goal with new team

Jagr scored his first goal with the Flames and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

It was just the second game back from injury for Jagr, who logged 12:56 of ice time. The 45-year-old won't put up big numbers at this stage in his career, but he'll chip in the occasional goal as a depth scorer. Jagr is valuable in some deeper leagues, but know what you're getting with a guy who will offer more leadership than he will scoring.