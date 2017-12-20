Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Sidelined again
Jagr (lower body) will miss out on Wednesday's tilt with St. Louis.
The second-highest scorer in league history has seemingly been dealing with this malady since signing with Calgary on Oct. 4, having already missed 15 games through four different absences. It's expected that Jagr will be considered day-to-day, but there isn't any information regarding his potential chances to play Friday against Montreal. With Jagr sidelined, Curtis Lazar will enter the lineup and skate on the team's fourth line.
