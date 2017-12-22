Jagr (lower body) will not play Friday against the Canadiens.

Jagr continues to deal with a nagging lower-body issue that will cost him his seventh game of the last nine. The veteran winger has performed OK when he has dressed this season, accumulating seven points (one goal, six assists) over 19 contests. Jagr's next opportunity to play arrives Thursday, when the team travels to San Jose to take on the Sharks.