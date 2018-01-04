Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Sitting out Thursday
Jagr will not play in Thursday's game against the Kings, and an update on his status is expected to surface Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Jagr has played in each of the last three contests after dealing with a lower-body issue, but will not be available Thursday for an undisclosed reason. More information on his status should surface Friday, while either Curtis Lazar or Marek Hrivik will draw into the lineup in his place against Los Angeles.
