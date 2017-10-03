Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Status for Opening Night uncertain
Jagr is dealing with immigration issues and won't arrive in Calgary until Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Since Jagr can't finalize his contract and practice with his teammates until he arrives in Canada, his status for Calgary's Opening Night matchup against Edmonton on Wednesday is in doubt. Even though the 45-year-old impressively posted 46 points last season, he'll likely need to shake the rust off and practice with his teammates at least once before taking the ice. We'll wait to see if and when head coach Glen Gulutzan gives him a first-line assignment with Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan.
