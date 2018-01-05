Jagr remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

There still wasn't any update on Jagr's status for Saturday's game against the Ducks, and he will likely be a game-time decision. If he can't go, Jagr will likely be replaced by either Marek Hrivik or Curtis Lazar.

