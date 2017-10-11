Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Will debut Wednesday
Jagr (rest) will suit up for the Flames on Wednesday against the Kings, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Jagr has been working his way back into game preparedness after waiting to sign a contract until preseason had wrapped up. The 45-year-old needs just 57 games to become the all-time leader for NHL games played, something he would achieve in mid-February barring injury. The Czech native figures to slot into a third-line role for the time being, although he could factor in anywhere in the lineup.
