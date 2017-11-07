Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Will draw in Tuesday

Updating a previous report, Jagr (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Canucks, Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet reports.

Jagr was trending towards playing in this game anyway, so it's nice to have some form of confirmation earlier in the day rather than right before puck drop. The living legend has suited up for just five games in a Flames uniform thus far, notching two assists, and will look to score his first goal as a member of the team against a Vancouver squad on the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday.