Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Will draw in Tuesday
Updating a previous report, Jagr (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game against the Canucks, Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet reports.
Jagr was trending towards playing in this game anyway, so it's nice to have some form of confirmation earlier in the day rather than right before puck drop. The living legend has suited up for just five games in a Flames uniform thus far, notching two assists, and will look to score his first goal as a member of the team against a Vancouver squad on the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...