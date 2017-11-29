Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Will sit due to lower-body injury

Jagr won't play Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs because of a lower-body injury.

Jagr's age may be catching up with him again, as he will miss his 10th game through 24 possible contests. The living legend has just one goal and five assists through 14 games, averaging just 12:50 of ice time during that span However, Jagr has consistently played with the man advantage, which will give him a chance to shine for the time being. Curtis Lazar will slot into a bottom-six role in Jagr's absence.