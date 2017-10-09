Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Won't play Monday
Jagr (rest) will not suit up against the Ducks on Monday.
Jagr didn't sign with the Flames until after training camp which means he is still working to get up to game speed. While no timeline has been announced for the ageless wonder's debut with Calgary, it is hard to imagine the team will want to keep him out of the lineup when it returns to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.
