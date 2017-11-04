Flames' Jaromir Jagr: Won't play Sunday

Jagr (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against eh Devils, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

The Flames are reportedly targeting Tuesday against Vancouver for Jagr's return to action, so the veteran forward will likely only miss one more contest due to the lower-body injury he sustained Oct. 21 against Minnesota. Fantasy owners should plan on slotting the 45-year-old winger back into their lineups as soon as he's cleared to play, as he's already picked up two assists in five games this campaign.