Glass allowed two goals on 11 shots over about 20 minutes during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.

The 32-year-old yielded just one goal in his third period of action, but in overtime, he allowed the game-winner 26 seconds into the extra session. Despite his age, Glass made his NHL debut last season with the Blackhawks, recording a 3-7-3 record, 3.36 GAA and .898 save percentage. Glass is strictly an insurance policy in case anything happens to the Flames top two goaltenders, Mike Smith and Jon Gillies.

