Flames' Jeff Glass: Inks PTO with Calgary
Glass signed a professional tryout offer with the Flames on Monday, RDS.ca reports.
Glass made his NHL debut as a 32-year-old with the Blackhawks last season and wound up with a 3-7-3 record, 3.36 GAA and .898 save percentage through 15 games as a stop-gap option with Corey Crawford largely unavailable. The Flames are set to open the new season with Mike Smith and Jon Gillies as the team's top two netminders, but it can't hurt to have Glass as a contingency plan in case injuries strike.
