Poirier has three assists over five games for AHL Calgary since returning from surgery to repair a skate laceration.

Poirier went out in late October and needed over four months to recover. The 21-year-old blueliner has 10 points across nine games for the Wranglers this season, but with the Flames bringing in a number of depth defensemen at the trade deadline, it's unclear if Poirier will get a look in the NHL in 2023-24.