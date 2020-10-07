Poirier was drafted 72nd overall by the Flames at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Poirier might be playing the wrong position. He spent most of his early days as a forward and while he offers a dynamic element rarely seen from the back end, his inability and/or general disinterest in learning the defensive side of the game is the sole reason he wasn't selected in Round 1. Poirier is looking to take off and create an offensive chance seemingly every single time he touches the puck. He can get away with that in junior to some extent due to his natural abilities but that style of play with never work once he turns pro. Calgary has a potential steal on their hands if they can get Poirier to reign it in a bit and focus on his play in his own end a bit more.