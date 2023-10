Poirier (arm) sustained a skate laceration in Saturday's game versus AHL Abbotsford and will require surgery. He is out indefinitely.

Poirier is one of the Flames' top defensive prospects, but he'll likely be shelved for over a month. The blueliner had seven points in four contests to begin the AHL campaign. The 21-year-old will likely remain with AHL Calgary once healthy, and it doesn't appear he'll have much of a chance to make his NHL debut in 2023-24.