Nordstrom produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Nordstrom helped out on Sean Monahan's third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Nordstrom has struggled to produce much offense in 2020-21, with just three points, 37 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-1 rating in 35 contests. He shouldn't be expected to see more than bottom-six usage.