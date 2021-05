Nordstrom produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Nordstrom earned the secondary assist on an Andrew Mangiapane go-ahead goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Nordstrom has picked up helpers in each of the last two games. The Swede is up to six points, 43 shots on net, 90 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 42 appearances overall.