Nordstrom produced an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Nordstrom helped out on new linemate Mikael Backlund's second-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Nordstrom had an awful start to the year, but he's partially salvaged it with all five of his points in the last 17 games. The Swede has added 43 shots on net, 88 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 41 outings.