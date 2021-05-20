Nordstrom notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Nordstrom had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's first-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Nordstrom started slow in 2020-21 -- all seven of his points came in his last 21 appearances. He added 92 hits, a plus-1 rating and 46 shots on net in 44 outings overall as a defensive-minded forward. It's the third time in the last four seasons he's missed the 10-point mark.