Nordstrom notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Nordstrom's assist on Sam Bennett's fluky third-period goal was the former's first point in the Flaming C. The 29-year-old Nordstrom has added only 20 shots on net, 40 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 25 games this season. He's played in a fourth-line role since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him nine contests.