Nordstrom is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Given the length of Nordstrom's expected absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him placed on injured reserve sometime soon. The 29-year-old forward is a key member of Calgary's penalty-killing unit, but he's gone scoreless through 23 games this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.