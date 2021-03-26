Nordstrom (lower body) is slated to suit up against Winnipeg on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Nordstrom has missed the team's last nine contests due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Swedish winger was stuck in a rut with zero points on the season in 23 contests in which he registered 18 shots, 32 hits and 17 blocks while averaging 10:09 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, Nordstrom won't offer much in the way of fantasy value even now that he is back in the lineup.