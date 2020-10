Nordstrom agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract with Calgary on Monday.

Nordstrom ended the year bogged down in a 32-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 31 versus the Devils. Since racking up 10 goals and 24 points back in 2015-16 with Carolina, Nordstrom has struggled to even reach the 10-point threshold. The winger figures to challenge the likes of Zac Rinaldo and Buddy Robinson for a spot in the lineup next year.