Nordstrom scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nordstrom deflected a Mark Giordano shot past Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson at 11:43 of the first period. The goal was Nordstrom's first as a Flame. He's picked up both of his points this season in the last four games. The fourth-line forward has added 51 hits, 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances.