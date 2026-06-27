Flames' Joe Iginla: Strange pick to start Round 3

Iginla was the 65th overall pick by Calgary in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Iginla becomes the third member of his family to be drafted following his father Jarome and brother Tij. Of course, it's only fitting he ends up in Calgary where his dad starred for so many years. That said, this is a very strange pick otherwise. Iginla was the No. 200 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting and he managed just 15 goals and 31 points in 59 WHL games this past season. Iginla does have time on his side as he won't turn 18 years of age until August, but virtually no one projected him to go this high.